Kakinada beach festival to kick off today

Full pledged arrangements were made for conducting three- day Kakinada beach festival from Tuesday to Dec.21 at NTR beach. High level security arrangements were made for crowd management as large number of public were expected to attend this time. District administration has made every effort to entertain all age groups in this festival.

Helicopter rides, paragliding, flower exhibition, water sports and other events were planned during these three days. In addition to this, rock band festival will also be held in connection with AR Rahman’s music concert in which the selected bands would give their performances on the concluding day of the festival.

Cultural carnival

Several cultural programmes were arranged every day on all the three-days. The cultural carnival includes Haridasulu, Tappeta Gullu, Garaga Nrityalu, Dappulu, Nemali Dances, King Kong, Pagativeshalu, Stick Walkers, Godjilla, Butta Bommalu and Kommu Nrityalu. According to Mallibabu, PD, DRDA all these cultural programmes will be performed within the public who assembles at different places in different zones.

Chopper rides

District Collector Kartikeya Mishra formally launched chopper tours at police parade grounds. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mishra said that the tours would help the tourists to have an aerial view of Kakinada city and to the scenery of seashore. Collector along with team of officials includes Joint Collector A. Mallikarjuna, Rajamahendravaram Sub-Collector Saikanth Varma, Assistant Collector Anand and Additional SP Damodar had a ride on this chopper to have an aerial view of beach festival arrangements.

ODF campaign

Collector said that the ODF plus campaign would be launched on Tuesday in the festival to create awareness among the people and to sensitize them on Open Defecation Free campaign.