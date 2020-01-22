Kailash Satyarthi meets Jagan Mohan Reddy

Nobel peace prize winner Kailash Satyarthi met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Assembly on Tuesday.
Later, talking to media, Mr. Satyarthi said he was impressed by the government’s Amma Vodi scheme that provides financial assistance to mothers who are poor and sending their children to schools. Every child in the state should have access to free education. The children should be free from all kinds of problems irrespective of their socio-economic background. There should not be any social discrimination, he said.
Appreciating the State government for setting up village secretariats and volunteer system, he said that the Chief Minister’s ideas were impressive. “I promised all my support and cooperation from my (Kailash Satyarthi children’s organisation) organisation to the Andhra Pradesh government to make it child-friendly State,” he said.
