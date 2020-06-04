Kadapa police hospital gets its own pharmacy

KADAPA

04 June 2020 08:38 IST

We have ensured drugs are sold at lower prices: SP

As part of departmental welfare measures, a full-fledged pharmacy was declared open at the Police Hospital here on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan, who inaugurated the outlet on the hospital premises, explained that drugs would be made available to family members of the personnel at lower prices.

“We have spoken to the distributors and dealers on the issue, who have agreed to supply us the medicines at a cheaper rate,” he added.

SEB raids

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Armed Reserve) Ramanaiah called it the first such initiative. Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) B. Lakshminarayana and Police Welfare Hospital Medical Officer Sameera Banu took part.

Meanwhile, the Special Enforcement Bureau led by Additional Superintendent of Police K. Chakravarthy raided three places under Jammalamadugu urban police limits and seized 2650 tonnes of sand dumps, 12 litres of country liquor, 1.6 litres of IMFL and 750 litres of illicit arrack. Seven persons were arrested and five cases slapped on them. Besides, two tractors laden with 26.5 tonnes of sand were also seized. Similarly, the department conducted counselling for those possessing licensed weapons in Kadapa, Pulivendula, Proddatur, Jammalamadugu, Rajampet and Mydukur police sub-divisions. Their renewal proceedings were cross-checked to ensure that none roamed around with weapons having invalid or incomplete licences.