HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jyothi Surekha gets rousing welcome at Gannavaram airport

She clinched gold in Women’s Individual, Women’s Team, and Mixed Team events

October 12, 2023 07:40 am | Updated 07:40 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Jyothi Surekha, who arrived at the Gannavaram Airport in Krishna district on Wednesday, displaying the gold medals she won in the Asian Games.

Jyothi Surekha, who arrived at the Gannavaram Airport in Krishna district on Wednesday, displaying the gold medals she won in the Asian Games. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Jyothi Surekha Vennam, who brought laurels to the country by winning three gold medals in the Compound Archery category in the 19th Asian Games 2023 held recently in Hangzhou, China, was given a rousing welcome at the Gannavaram International Airport on October 11 (Wednesday).

She clinched gold in Women’s Individual, Women’s Team, and Mixed Team events. Jyothi Surekha returned to her hometown of Vijayawada after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Vice-Chairman and Managing Director H.M. Dhyanachandra congratulated her on her victory and wished her success in her upcoming tournaments. Other SAAP officials joined Mr. Dhyanachandra in welcoming the archer.

Later, students of KL (Deemed to be University) and Nalanda Vidyaniketan school went to the airport to give Jyothi Surekha, their alumnus, a warm welcome.

Speaking on the occasion, the archer said: “This is the first time I achieved three gold medals in Asian Games. I thank my parents, my school and college managements for letting me continue my interests.”

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / sports event

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.