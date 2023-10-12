Jyothi Surekha gets rousing welcome at Gannavaram airport

October 12, 2023 07:40 am | Updated 07:40 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jyothi Surekha Vennam, who brought laurels to the country by winning three gold medals in the Compound Archery category in the 19th Asian Games 2023 held recently in Hangzhou, China, was given a rousing welcome at the Gannavaram International Airport on October 11 (Wednesday).

She clinched gold in Women’s Individual, Women’s Team, and Mixed Team events. Jyothi Surekha returned to her hometown of Vijayawada after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Vice-Chairman and Managing Director H.M. Dhyanachandra congratulated her on her victory and wished her success in her upcoming tournaments. Other SAAP officials joined Mr. Dhyanachandra in welcoming the archer.

Later, students of KL (Deemed to be University) and Nalanda Vidyaniketan school went to the airport to give Jyothi Surekha, their alumnus, a warm welcome.

Speaking on the occasion, the archer said: “This is the first time I achieved three gold medals in Asian Games. I thank my parents, my school and college managements for letting me continue my interests.”