JSP invites public views on ‘Mana Nudi, Mana Nadi’

With an aim to protecting the Telugu language and the rivers in the State, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan has launched an initiative called ‘Mana Nudi... Mana Nadi’ (Our Language... Our River).

A statement issued by the party on Saturday said the JSP chief intended to make ‘Mana Nudi... Mana Nadi’ a mass movement by inviting people from all walks of life to join it.

Special wings have been set up at the party offices in Vijayawada and Hyderabad to accept advices and suggestions from the public.

In Vijayawada, this facility is being started at Door no. 59-14-9 in Kadiyala Venkaiah Kasturi Bhavan opposite Maris Stella College, on Myneni Road in Gayathri Nagar near Benz Circle. The team deployed here includes L. Jogi Naidu, L. Shyam and Vivek (WhatsApp no. 6304900788, e-mail: [email protected]

janasenaparty.org)

In Hyderabad, the ‘Mana Nudi... Mana Nadi’ special wing is located at Plot no. 12, Road No. 72, Prasasan Nagar, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad-500033. The team working here includes P. Srinivasa Rao, A Jaya Kalyani, A. Pranay (WhatsApp no. 6304900787, e-mail: [email protected]

janasenaparty.org)

People can send their suggestions even through WhatsApp and e-mail and the teams will work from Monday (November 25) to December 4 (Wednesday) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Educational policy

The party intends to constitute an expert committee to assess the educational scenario and prepare a comprehensive report. The committee members would do a comparative study on the educational policies here and other countries, with focus on Finland, said to be implementing a sound educational policy.

The objective is to equip local students with English knowledge not losing sight on measures to safeguard the Telugu language.

Meanwhile, Assembly former deputy speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad and noted film lyricist Jonnavithula Ramalingeswara Rao met Mr. Kalyan in Hyderabad and pledged support to the movement for protection of the Telugu language.