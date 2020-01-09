Joint task force to be set up topromote agro-industry sector

Minister for Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy and Agriculture Minister K. Kanna Babu said a joint task force was being constituted by the respective departments for developing the agro-industry sector through the convergence mode and that marketing clusters for agricultural products were contemplated to be set up, such as coconut in the Konaseema region in East Godavari district and cashew in Srikakulam.

Besides, food parks were being established in all districts to give a fillip to food processing industries.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Mr. Goutham Reddy said the two departments had resolved to collaborate with each other for realising the potential of agro-industries.

The basic objective of this approach was to generate employment and promote exports to markets abroad.

A provision for the joint initiatives was being made in the new industrial policy being worked out.

Priority was attached to the promotion of port-based industries, for which necessary infrastructure was being created in the vast hinterland.

Mr. Kanna Babu said the need to increase the farmers’ income was prioritised by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The advice of experts was sought for taking joint initiatives.

State-level seminar

A State-level seminar would be held on the subject soon and the outcome of the deliberations taken to his (CM)’s notice.

Steps were taken for transforming the Rayalaseema region as a hub for production and export of nine types of fruits. Also, attention was paid to taking the fisheries sector to a higher level. The ultimate aim was to increase the share of agriculture and horticulture in the Gross State Domestic Product, the Agriculture Minister added.