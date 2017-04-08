Job fair for engg. students on April 10

The Krishna District Private Engineering College Management Association is organising a job fair on April 10 at the Executive Club here in which IT and core companies are taking part to scout talent. At a press conference, association president Muthavarapu Srinivasa Rao said the fair would give an opportunity to thousands of students to interact with the company representatives of their choice.

“Vijayawada’s prominence has increased after Amaravati was declared as the capital city of Andhra Pradesh. Many students are looking at Vijayawada for prosperity and in the days to come, many major corporates are aspiring to set up their shops here thus opening a plethora of opportunities to technical students,” he said.

He said the placement cells of the colleges were working overtime to guide the students to assess their strengths and weaknesses before they could approach the companies for a talk.

“Our students are good at academics, but they are lacking in soft skills like communication, attitude, body language and self-confidence,” he said.

Association Vice President Gadde Rajling said students who were having backlogs could also get jobs according to their talent and those who already had jobs also could take part in the fair for better placements. “Those who could not get a placement last year can try their luck too,” said Mr. Rajaling.

He said there were 36 colleges in Krishna district and the placements cells had offered jobs to 3,500 students in 113 companies.

“We have more than 350 PhDs and 5,000 experienced post graduates in engineering, teachers giving expertise, skilled technical training to budding prospective engineers. The students primarily from rural areas are given special training by experts in soft skills,” he aid..

Amaravati offers hope

The rapid development activities taking place in the Amaravati region will offer lucrative jobs to students from core segments like civil, mechanical, electronics and chemical in the near future, according to him.

Mr. Rajling said companies like the Tata Business Support Services Limited, Infosys, Polaris, Experis, Indo Shell Mould Limited, Mphasis, Takata Rane, Pratian Technologies, Concentrix Technologies and ObjectWin will open their counters to interact with the students.

Minister for Human Resources G. Srinivasa Rao will inaugurate the fair.

Several members of the associations took part in the meeting.