JKLU announcesscholarship programmes

The JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU) is going to select about 100 meritorious students from the State for its higher education programmes supported by a scholarship as part of the nationwide talent search initiative, announced pro-Vice-Chancellor Asheesh Gupta.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Prof. Asheesh Gupta said that deserving students from the region would be identified and shortlisted for the programme.

With a commitment to support aspiring students from this region and provide them with world-class learning experiences, JKLU announce overall scholarship of ₹4.50 crore to meritorious students who plan to pursue different programmes across engineering, management and design streams at the university, he said.