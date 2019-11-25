Jewellery worth ₹3.18 cr. seized

In a raid conducted at Ibrahimpatnam, the outskirts of the city on Sunday, the Commissioner’s Task Force police seized gold ornaments weighing 8.86 kg being transported without any bills.

On a tip-off, the team, led by Task Force Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police K.V. Srinivas Rao and Assistant Commissioner of Police V.S.N. Varma intercepted two persons and recovered the jewellery worth ₹3.18 crore, said Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

According to him, the two persons --Jayesh Jain of Mumbai and P. Srinivas Rao of Vijayawada, both traders, -- were shifting the gold ornaments without any documents. The modus operandi of the traders is to procure gold in huge quantity in Mumbai and shift it without paying any taxes to Vijayawada and other places and supply the same to jewellery showrooms there. The seized jewellery and the two traders were handed over to the Ibrahimpatnam police. The officials of the Income Tax and the Sales Tax Departments were alerted.