Jashith returns home safe, kidnappers still at large

Four-year-old Nuka Jashith, who was abducted by unidentified persons, has been reunited with his family in Vijayalakshmi Nagar of Mandapeta in East Godavari district by the police on Thursday.

The boy was abandoned at a brick kiln in Kuthukuluru village of Rayavaram mandal, which is about 10 km from his home, around 1 a.m. on Thursday, police said. Workers at the brick kiln recognised the boy, whose photos were shown in the media during the past two days, and informed the police.

The police team led by Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi rushed to the spot and took the boy into their care before informing their parents over phone. Mr. Asmi later visited the house with Jashith and handed him over to parents Nagavalli and Venkata Ramana Rao.

Sigh of relief

The parents and family members heaved a sigh of relief at the sight of Jashith was in good health and showed no fear from being with his kidnappers. He even spoke to reporters and said the name of one of the persons who took him away was Raju. Jashith’s family members appreciated police for swift action and also thanked the media for supporting them. They said the boy was abandoned by the kidnappers because the issue turned into a sensation and drew everyone’s attention.

Meanwhile, Mr. Asmi said the 17 teams formed to trace Jashith immediately after the abduction was reported will continue to look out for the kidnappers who are still at large.

DGP pats team

Director-General of Police D. Gautam Sawang appreciated Mr. Asmi and the personnel of the 17 teams for swift action and alertness in dealing the sensitive case. In a release, he thanked the people and media for the support.

Jashith who is studying UKG was abducted by two persons wearing masks around 7 p.m. on July 22, when he was walking outside his house. The abductors sped away with the boy on a motorcycle before injuring his grandmother.

A day later police released CCTV footage but couldn’t trace anything related to the abductors. There was no ransom call since the boy was abducted.