Jail-themed restaurant opened in city

Actor Nikhil Siddharth inaugurating the restaurant in Vijayawada on Wednesday.
Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA 15 April 2021 10:39 IST
Actor Nikhil Siddharth inaugurated a jail themed restaurant named ‘Gismat Mandi’ in the city on Wednesday near Benz Circle.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nikhil said the restaurant with Arabic cuisine brings in new flavours to the city.

Gismat Mandi organisers Gauthami and Mahesh Kakani said they had branches in Guntur, Vizag and Nellore and more would be opened in Eluru and Hyderabad.

