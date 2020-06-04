Jagan releases Vahana Mitra annual instalment

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday released the annual instalment of the Vahana Mitra scheme four months in advance. Under the scheme, taxi drivers, cab and auto drivers will get ₹10,000 per year.

The payment under the scheme, launched on October 4, was advanced by four months as the auto and taxi drivers had no source of income during the past few months due to the lockdown.

A sum of ₹262.49 crore was transferred into the bank accounts of 2,62,493 beneficiaries by the Chief Minister from his camp office here on Thursday who later held a video-conference with all district Collectors and beneficiaries.

The amount is meant for obtaining fitness certificate and payment of vehicle tax. In the past, the drivers were struggling make the payment and pay the penalty.

Autorickshaw and taxi drivers had brought their plight to the notice of Mr. Jagan during his walkathon, who promised that after coming to power, he would ensure ₹10,000 was given to owners of self-driven autos and taxis. In the first year, the payment was made on October 4.

‘Welfare agenda’

“We have announced the calendar for welfare schemes with the auto and taxi drivers getting ₹ 236 crore transferred as unencumbered amount into their accounts which cannot be deducted by bankers for any previous commitment of the account holders.

On June 10, financial assistance will be given to barbers, washermens and tailors, and payments under Netanna Nestham and Kapu Nestham will be made on June 17 and June 24 respectively, and the second tranche for MSMEs will be released on June 29,’’ said Mr. Jagan.

The CM said that if anyone, who is eligible but did not get the Vahana Mitra benefit, could apply for the same. They could also utilise the Spandana platform to claim their benefit and the amount would be credited by July 4.