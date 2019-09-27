Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy proposes green tax to check pollution

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday announced that a green tax would be collected from industrial houses to keep a check on pollution.

Unveiling a series of measures to safeguard the environment, during a review on Forest and Environment departments at his camp office at Tadepalli, Mr. Jagan reiterated that ecological balance and environmental protection was key to the development of the State.

Andhra Pradesh has joined the rest of States in implementing a ban on single use plastic. While Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh banned the single use plastic in the last two years, Andhra Pradesh has joined the bandwagon waging a war on single use plastic.

Industrial pollution

Reiterating that the State was badly affected by industrial pollution, Mr. Jagan said that of the one lakh tonnes of waste being generated by pharma companies, only 30% was being refined. The remaining was left in the open polluting the environment.

The Chief Minister directed the Forest and Environment Department to prepare a proposal within one month to promote protection of the environment and prevention of pollution. Even though the Central and State governments had identified a few hatchery zones in which industries could not be set, the previous government had given nod for setting up pharma companies. “I do not understand how permission was given for pharma companies in the zone,” Mr.Jagan said.

“How can our future generation survive if we do not protect our environment and nature? Our State should be a model to the nation and I suggest that officials should study and observe the various methods and steps taken by other countries in preserving the environment and controlling pollution,’’ the Chief Minister said.

Pollution in Vizag

Mr. Jagan took a serious view of the pollution levels in Visakhapatnam. “The pollution levels in Visakhapatnam are very high. They should be reduced immediately. If not, there will be severe consequences.”

He called for chalking out a programme for protection of environment on the lines of Mission Godavari. “I have discussed with French delegates about solid waste management. Every government and private hospital should have a waste management department,” he said. In order to protect crop canals, the Chief Minister directed called for treating waste material from aqua industries.

Expert committee

Mr. Jagan favoured establishing a committee comprising people who have knowledge on pollution control and environment protection. Minister for Forest Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Head of Forest Force N. Prateep Kumar, member secretary, AP Pollution Control Board, and others were present.