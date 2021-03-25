Jagan owes an explanation to State on SCS: Congress leader

VIJAYAWADA

‘Jagan owes an explanation in this regard’

Andhra Pradesh Congress Party Coordination Committee member Sunkara Padmasree on Wednesday criticised the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying that the YSRCP government had ‘failed to achieve Special Category Status (SCS) for the State’.

In a statement, the Congress leader referred to the unequivocal rejection of the demand for the SCS by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, who reiterated that special status could not be accorded as per the rules of the 14th Finance Commission.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the run-up to the 2019 general elections had promised SCS to the people of the State if the YSRCP was elected. He owes an explanation in view of the outright rejection of the SCS to the State by the Centre yet again,” she said.

The Congress leader recounted that ahead of the 2014 elections, Narendra Modi had visited Tirumala as BJP’s Prime Ministerial candidate and had assured SCS to Andhra Pradesh. She said the Centre had always given a raw deal to A.P..