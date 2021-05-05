Jagan, Naidu mourn freedom fighter

P. Sivaramakrishnaiah was known as ‘rythu bandhavudu’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday expressed grief over the passing away of Pavuluri Sivaramakrishnaiah, freedom fighter and social reformer, and conveyed his condolences to the family.

Telugu Desam Party national president N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his grief over the demise of Sivaramakrishnaiah.

Sivaramakrishnaiah was an inspiration for the present generation as well for his Gandhian philosophy, Mr. Naidu said. He was known as ‘rythu bandhavudu’, Mr. Naidu said.

Rajya Sabha member Sujana Choudary said that Sivaramakrishnaiah went to jail many times during the freedom struggle and hailed his services to the nation.