Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his family members left for Israel from Hyderabad airport on Thursday on a personal trip.

Mr. Jagan met Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao earlier in the day on official purpose.

Mr. Jagan will return to India on August 5 after spending three days in Jerusalem.

The State government on Wednesday sanctioned an amount of ₹22.52 lakh towards the security of the Chief Minister which would be arranged by an Israel firm.