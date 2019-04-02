Jagan hand in glove with Modi, KCR, alleges Rayapati

GUNTUR

02 April 2019 07:24 IST

Promises water grids for drought-prone areas in Palnadu

Member of Parliament, Narsaraopet, Rayapati Sambasiva Rao has said that Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is hand in glove with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao, and is bent on stalling the development of the State.

Addressing a series of roadshows during his campaign at Vinukonda, Mr. Sambasiva Rao said the recent utterances of Jagan praising Modi and KCR spoke of his nature to ally with those who did not want A.P. to develop.

“Jagan says Kia Motors is a reality due to efforts of Modi, while it was Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu who got the company to set up their plant at Anantapur. Andhra Pradesh even got an award for being the topper in ease of doing business,’’ he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Further, Mr. Modi stopped giving funds for Polavaram project and capital Amaravati, he alleged.

Doling out several promises to end drinking water crisis in Palnadu, Mr. Sambasiva Rao said three water grids would be set up at Vinukonda, Macherla and Gurazala at a cost of ₹600 crore and Varekipudisila project phase-1would be grounded at a cost of ₹340 crore at Veldurthy mandal. He promised a market yard in Durgi and release of funds to Vinukonda from the Asian Development Bank.

CSR funds

Several development works had been taken up with CSR (corporate social responsibility) funding which include setting up of a power grid at a cost of ₹2.20 crore at Vinukonda and four water plants at Bollapalli mandal with the help of grants from the ONGC.

Electrification of Guntur-Guntakal railway doubling works had also been taken up while Nadikudi-Srikalahasti railway line works were being completed, he said.

Mr. Rao also promised to set up a new industrial park at Vinukonda and a horticultural university at Macherla.