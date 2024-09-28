Jagan bound to give declaration of his faith: BJP leader Yamini Sarma 

Andhra Pradesh BJP spokesperson S. Yamini Sarma said there was no bar on the visit of non-Hindus to Tirumala and other temples but they were bound to give declarations of their faith. Former CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was not an exception to that rule, she asserted.

Addressing media persons on Saturday (September 28, 2024), Ms. Sarma said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy sought to create an impression that he was a humanist and secularist to cover up his true religious identity.

She insisted that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was free to recite verses from the Bible but he could not flout the norms during his visits to Hindu temples.

Ms. Sarma accused Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy of spreading religious hatred by making unwarranted comments on Hinduism in the wake of Tirumala Prasadam adulteration controversy.

His statements posed a threat to law and order. The NDA Government in AP was firmly committed to protecting Hindu Dharma and developing temples, the BJP leader added.

