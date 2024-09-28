GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jagan bound to give declaration of his faith: BJP leader Yamini Sarma 

BJP spokesperson S. Yamini Sarma insisted that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was free to recite verses from the Bible but he could not flout the norms during his visits to Hindu temples. 

Published - September 28, 2024 02:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Andhra Pradesh BJP spokesperson S. Yamini Sarma. File

Andhra Pradesh BJP spokesperson S. Yamini Sarma. File | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Andhra Pradesh BJP spokesperson S. Yamini Sarma said there was no bar on the visit of non-Hindus to Tirumala and other temples but they were bound to give declarations of their faith. Former CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was not an exception to that rule, she asserted. 

Addressing media persons on Saturday (September 28, 2024), Ms. Sarma said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy sought to create an impression that he was a humanist and secularist to cover up his true religious identity. 

Jagan postpones Tirumala visit after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu questions his faith declaration

She insisted that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was free to recite verses from the Bible but he could not flout the norms during his visits to Hindu temples. 

Ms. Sarma accused Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy of spreading religious hatred by making unwarranted comments on Hinduism in the wake of Tirumala Prasadam adulteration controversy

His statements posed a threat to law and order. The NDA Government in AP was firmly committed to protecting Hindu Dharma and developing temples, the BJP leader added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / state politics

