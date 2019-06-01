‘It’s a habit which is difficult to leave once begun’

“Tobacco consumption is an easy passage to cancer. On this day, we should spread awareness about its cancerous effects and resolve to avoid consuming it,” said A.Md. Imtiaz, Krishna Collector.

Addressing the media after flagging off a rally organised by the National Oral Health Programme on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day at the Collector's camp office, Mr. Imtiaz said smoking in public places and government institutions was strictly prohibited in a bid to cut tobacco consumption.

The rally aimed at spreading awareness about the detrimental health effects of cigarette smoking and consumption of other tobacco products.

The rally was attended by close to 200 people, including students, citizens, doctors and teachers from various medical institutions such as Government Dental College and Hospital, Vijayawada; Association of Oral and Maxmillo Facial Surgeons of India and St. Ann’s School of Nursing.

“Smoking affects active smokers as well as those who passively inhale the smoke,” said Dominic, a postgraduate student studying at the Government Dental College, Vijayawada. Dominic emphasised the responsibility of the youth on this issue – “if our generation helped sensitise the public, it would reduce the usage of tobacco amongst kids, teens, and young adults. Then the cases of oral cancer would also come down.”

“It is a habit which is difficult to leave once taken up,” said Yugandhar, Principal of the Government Dental College and Hospital, Vijayawada. “Consumption of Gutkha (tobacco) forms white patches on the mucous membrane and irritation on these cause cancer. However, these patches are easily diagnosed,” he said.

Dr. Yugandhar talked about the tobacco cessation centres at the hospital, fully equipped to treat patients with tobacco-related diseases. “After proper assessment, psychological counselling and medication is provided to them.”

“These cessation centres can be useful to the patients only if they are willing to get rid of this harmful indulgence. It is only then that the external forces like the centre and doctors can help them get rid of it,” he added.

Cigarettes and other tobacco products contain 7,000 chemicals, of which 69 are cancerous in nature. Despite putting out several warnings and conducting numerous awareness rallies, tobacco consumption is still on the rise.

As per a report published by the World Health Organisation, 1339.2 million Indians consume tobacco, among which 126 million are youngsters in the age group of 13 to 17 years. The report states that in 2018 one million people in India died of cardiovascular diseases caused due to tobacco consumption.