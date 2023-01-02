ADVERTISEMENT

ITF world tennis masters tournament to be inaugurated in Vijayawada today

January 02, 2023 05:58 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - Vijayawada

Tharun Boda

S. V. Ramayya Memorial ITF MT-100 World Tennis Masters Tournament for players aged above 35 years will be inaugurated on Monday at the SAAP Tennis Academy on the premises of Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada. The tournament is part of the International Tennis Federation (TF) World Tennis Masters Tour.

The Andhra Pradesh Lawn Tennis Association, in collaboration with the All India Tennis Association and Sports Kedia, a sports start-up in Kolkata will organise the five-day tournament. Over 80 players are expected to compete in the singles and doubles categories in the tournament under the direction of Barun Prasad Lal.

S. Rama Krishna, who initiated the tournament in memory of his father S. V. Ramayya, said that NTR District Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata will inaugurate it on Monday. He said the tournament is open to men aged between 45 and 75 in six age groups, and for women, it will be conducted in 35 plus age group.

The tournament will be concluded on January 6, and a total cash prize of ₹2 lakh will be distributed among the winners, he said.

