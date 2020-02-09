IT raids continue in Guntur

Continuing the spate of raids on major trading and commercial establishments in the city, teams of Income Tax Department officers have reportedly seized several incriminating documents of cash transactions and hoarding of property by major firms.

The raids started about two weeks ago and are still continuing. Among the firms which have been under scanner are tobacco exporter companies, agro and textile businesses.

Sources said that sleuths seized documents pertaining to property worth ₹300 crore in the open market and 85 kg of gold from a reputed textile firm.