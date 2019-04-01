It is between TDP and YSRCP here

Tekkali, which is one of the high-profile Assembly constituencies in the State, is likely to witness a tough fight between the TDP and the YSRCP.

NTR leaves a mark

All eyes were on the constituency when TDP founder-president and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao contested to the Assembly from here in 1994. The TDP returned to power then. However, NTR chose to retain his Hindupur seat, where he had won with a thumping majority.

Tekkali was in the news again in 2009 when Congress MLA-elect Korla Revatipati died a couple of days after he was declared elected. In the byelection that followed, his wife Bharati won the seat, defeating her TDP rival K. Atchannaidu.

The year 2009 also saw reorganisation of the Assembly segments. As part of the exercise, Harischandrapuram was merged in Tekkali. Before merger, Harischandrapuram was represented by K. Yerrannaidu of the TDP between 1983 and 1994. After he moved on to national politics, Mr. Atchannaidu stepped into his shoes to retain the seat in the 1999 and 2004 elections. The reorganisation of the segments forced Mr. Atchannaidu to shift base to Tekkali in 2009, where he tasted defeat.

Caste factor

The Kalinga, Kapu, and fishermen communities have always played a key role in Tekkali.

Mr. Atchannaidu, who hails from Polinati Velama caste, could turn the tide in his favour in the 2014 elections when he defeated former ZP vice- chairman and YSRCP candidate Duvvada Srinivas.

The outcome had surprised many as it was widely expected that Mr. Srinivas would win as he had apparently garnered the support of the villagers who opposed the thermal power project of the East Coast Energy Private Limited.

Mr. Srinivas is now contesting on the YSRCP ticket for the Srikakulam Lok Sabha seat.

Mr. Atchannaidu, who is seeking to retain the seat on the TDP ticket, will be crossing swords with Perada Tilak of the YSRCP.

Former Congress leader and native of Tekkali Killi Krupa Rani’s entry was a shot in the arm for the

YSRCP. Though she hoped of getting an MLC ticket, the leadership chose to make her the district party president.

Mr. Tilak, who is a Kalinga, is hopeful of winning the seat with the support of Mr. Srinivas and Ms. Krupa Rani. He is also trying to garner the support of other castes.

The TDP leaders, however, say caste equations will not work in Tekkali

as people are impressed with development of the constituency.

Port proposal

The proposal to construct Bhavanapadu port, which is touted to be the lifeline of the district, is another factor the TDP hopes to capitalise on in the elections.

The YSRCP, however, disputes the development claim of the TDP, saying that it is far from truth. It is even picking holes in the implementation of the welfare schemes, alleging that only a few benefited from them at the cost of the trageted sections.