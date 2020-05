IPS transfers

VIJAYAWADA

31 May 2020 22:40 IST

The government has transferred four IPS officers on Sunday. S. Satish Kumar has been transferred and posted as OSD, Narsipatnam, Visakhapatnam. Vasana Vidhya Sagar Naidu has been transferred and posted as Assistant SP, Chitapalli, Visakhapatnam and Bindu Madhav Garikapati has been transferred and posted as Assistant SP, Rampachodavaram, East Godavari. Tuhin Sinha has been posted as Assistant SP, Narsipatnam, Visakhapatnam.

