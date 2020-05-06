IPS officers’ wives distribute essentials in red zone

Members of Andhra Pradesh IPS Officers' Wives Association (IPSOWA), who have been distributing food and essentials to the poor in the red zone areas in the State, supplied food, fruits, medicines, and groceries in the red zone, located in Machilipatnam, on Tuesday.

M. Hema Mani, wife of Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu and association member, distributed food, fruits, butter milk to the poor, volunteers and the police personnel deployed in the zone.

“Under the supervision of Shilloi Sawang, IPSOWA president and wife of DGP Gautam Sawang, association members were distributing essentials, food and other material in red zones by following the COVID-19 protocol,” Ms. Hema Mani said.

“Many officers and staff of various government departments are serving in red zones and containment zones in the States. The association salutes the doctors, paramedical and sanitation staff, grama volunteers, police, panchayat secretaries and other employees who have been rendering services in the crisis,” the association member said.