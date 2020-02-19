Vijayawada

IPS officers shuffled in A.P.

Kumar Vishwajeet, who is appointed Principal Secretary (Home).

Kumar Vishwajeet, a 1994 batch IPS officer, has been appointed Principal Secretary (Home) in place of K.R.M. Kumar, who has been transferred and posted as Chairman, A.P. Road Safety Authority.

Additional Director General of Police N. Balasubramanyam, who is waiting for posting, has been posted as Additional DGP (Railways).

DG (Drug Control Administration) Kripanand Tripathi Ujela has been transferred and directed to report at the A.P. Police Headquarters at Mangalagiri. Director (Prohibition and Excise) P. Hari Kumar has been transferred and directed to report in the DGP’s Office. Vineet Brij Lal, Guntur Range IGP, has been placed in full additional charge of the post of Director (Prohibition and Excise). M. Sunil Kumar Naik, DIG, who is waiting for posting, has been posted as DIG, CID. Abhishek Mohanty, waiting for posting, has been posted as Group Commander (Administration), Greyhounds.

