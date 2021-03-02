IOCL launches 5-kg LPG cylinder

‘No identity proof needed for purchase’

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) launched the sale of a free trade licence (FTL) 5-kg LPG cylinders at the M/s Pilot Service Station (IOCL petrol bunk) on the Bandar Road on Monday.

IOCL (Vijayawada Division) LPG Senior Manager V.V.S. Chakravarthy launched the sale.

Petrol bunk managing partner M.V.V. Satyanarayana said the cost of the cylinder including gas has been fixed at ₹1441.50. The cylinders would be sold at the station round the clock.

The cylinders can be purchased without submitting any proof of identity, Mr. Satyanarayana said.

Petrol bunk managing partner K. Venkatapaiah, IOCL sales officer (LPG) G.V.V. Mukteswara Rao, sales officer S. Prabhu Sunder, Indane Gas distributor Lokesh, Vijayawada Press Club president N. Chalapathi Rao and others were present on the occasion.