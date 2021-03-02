Vijayawada

IOCL launches 5-kg LPG cylinder

The LPG cylinders will be sold at ₹1441.50 at the petrol pump in VIjayawada, say IOCL officials.  

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) launched the sale of a free trade licence (FTL) 5-kg LPG cylinders at the M/s Pilot Service Station (IOCL petrol bunk) on the Bandar Road on Monday.

IOCL (Vijayawada Division) LPG Senior Manager V.V.S. Chakravarthy launched the sale.

Petrol bunk managing partner M.V.V. Satyanarayana said the cost of the cylinder including gas has been fixed at ₹1441.50. The cylinders would be sold at the station round the clock.

The cylinders can be purchased without submitting any proof of identity, Mr. Satyanarayana said.

Petrol bunk managing partner K. Venkatapaiah, IOCL sales officer (LPG) G.V.V. Mukteswara Rao, sales officer S. Prabhu Sunder, Indane Gas distributor Lokesh, Vijayawada Press Club president N. Chalapathi Rao and others were present on the occasion.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 2, 2021 8:37:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/iocl-launches-5-kg-lpg-cylinder/article33968395.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY