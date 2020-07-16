Vijayawada

Internship at COVID command centre

The Department of Health has invited applications from graduates to work as interns in the State’s COVID Command Control Centre.

Management graduates and postgraduates with basic computer knowledge, analytical skills and communication skills can apply by writing to covid-19info@ap.gov.in or walk in to the Command Control Centre at Room No.521 of the new R&B building on M.G. Road in the city, according to a release by K. Bhaskar, Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare.

Internship period is for three months and selected candidates will be paid ₹6,000 per month.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 16, 2020 11:40:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/internship-at-covid-command-centre/article32106856.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY