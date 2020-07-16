Internship at COVID command centre

The Department of Health has invited applications from graduates to work as interns in the State’s COVID Command Control Centre.

Management graduates and postgraduates with basic computer knowledge, analytical skills and communication skills can apply by writing to covid-19info@ap.gov.in or walk in to the Command Control Centre at Room No.521 of the new R&B building on M.G. Road in the city, according to a release by K. Bhaskar, Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare.

Internship period is for three months and selected candidates will be paid ₹6,000 per month.