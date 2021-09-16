Intermediate betterment exams commence

VIJAYAWADA

16 September 2021 10:01 IST

Wearing of mask was mandatory for students writing the exams and seating arrangement was made as per COVID-19 guidelines.

Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary examinations (September 2021) in theory, both for general and vocational courses, commenced on Wednesday.

A statement released by the State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) said that the second year Intermediate students wrote their exam in Second Language (Paper I) in 1,452 exam centres established with elaborate arrangements as per the COVID-19 protocol. Of the total 5,14,579 students who applied for it, 5,07,932 were absent and only 6,647 of them took the test on Wednesday.

Though all students were declared “pass” by the State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) in view of the pandemic that necessitated lockdown, many of them expressed dissatisfaction over the marks awarded to them. To give a chance to such students, the Board is conducting the advanced supplementary examinations.

Advertising

Advertising

Wearing of mask was mandatory for students writing the exams and seating arrangement was made as per COVID-19 guidelines.