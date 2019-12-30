Inter-university yoga championship on Jan. 6

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will inaugurate the All India Inter-University Yoga Championship (Men and Women) 2019-20, on the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT)-IIIT campus at Nuzvid on January 6.

Elaborate arrangements

More than 1,500 students from 125 universities from all over the country are participating in the competitions. The management is making elaborate arrangements for the five-day event, said university Chancellor Prof. K.C. Reddy.

Addressing the newsmen on the campus, Nuzvid on Sunday, the Chancellor said the Association of Indian Universities has entrusted to conduct the yoga competitions to the management.

The university management will conduct a meeting with all the participating institutions, coaches and managers one day ahead of the competitions. Transportation will be provided to all the participants from the nearby railway stations to the campus, Prof. Reddy said.

Boarding facilities

Nuzvid campus director D. Suryachandra Rao said that free boarding and lodging facilities will be provided to all the participants. North and South Indian messes will be arranged for the students attending the competitions on payment basis, he said.

Special Chief Secretary (Higher Education) Satish Chandra, Principal Advisor to Chief Minister Ajey Kallam will grace the inaugural function, Mr. Suryachandra Rao said.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh and Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao will attend for valedictory function on January 10. AP State Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof. K. Hemachandra Reddy will participate, said Nuzvid campus administrative officer P. Shyam.

Andhra Bank, Nuzvid, Bata India, Union Bank, Nuzvid branch, Addxeessories, Fine Caterers India Private Limited, SG Enviro STP and Shakthi Kitchen’s Private Limited are sponsoring the event, the director said.