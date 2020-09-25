Inter-State gutkha racket busted, four held

The Kakinada police on Friday arrested four persons and seized gutkha worth ₹35 lakh during a raid while the gang was unloading the gutkha at a fish tank godown at Toorangi village in East Godavari district.
In a press conference held on Friday, Kakinada in-charge DSP A. Srinivasa Rao said a gang of eight persons was found to be involved in the illegal transportation and trade of the gutkha by procuring it from Odisha. The gutkha was transported by road by stuffing it in bags containing paddy husk.
The four persons arrested on Friday have been identified as Nunna Harinath, K. Satyanarayana, Ryali Vara Prasad and Ganesh of Odisha.
“Cases have been registered against all eight persons. The four persons arrested on Friday have been produced before a local court. The search is on for the rest of the four accused in the case,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said. Police also seized a lorry in which the gang transported the gutkha from Odisha and an auto-rickshaw.
