Instructions given to police to open fire on robber gangs in self-defense

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata collecting details from the residents of a house on ‘Chaddi gang’ movements, on December 10

11 December 2021 14:22 IST

This is done in the view of 'Chaddi gang’ robbers moving in different States and burgling posh houses

With police identifying the movements of the ‘Chaddi gang’ of Gujarat, in Vijayawada, police stepped up vigil in and around the city. 'Chaddi gang’ robbers were staying in Garbada Taluk in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh borders. The notorious robber gangs move in different States and burgle posh houses.

“With the Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh police alerting that ‘Chaddi gang’ members will stay on the outskirts and in nearby railway stations, and commit thefts during night hours, we have kept a vigil on the small railway stations, located near Vijayawada,” said Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata.

The Police Commissioner, along with a team of officers, visited the Uppaluru, Madhuranagar and Gunadala railway stations. Police appealed to the locals to alert the police if they notice the movement of strangers.

“Fifteen weapon teams were deployed in Vijayawada Police Commissionerate limits. Besides, patrolling has been intensified to prevent thefts,” Mr. Kanthi Rana said.

The Apartment Associations and the Residents Associations were asked to arrange CCTVs and security guards and help the police to prevent robberies, said West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Hanumantha Rao.

Police gave instructions to the weapon parties to open fire on robber gangs in self defense and to protect the public as well as their properties, a police officer said.

Meanwhile, the police officers were conducting meetings with the traders and residents staying in villas, group houses and apartments and were asking them to arrange CCTVs and not to open doors, and to alert the cops on the movement of suspicious persons.