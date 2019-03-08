Inscription of historical importance cries for attention

A pillar engraved with 12th and 15th centuries’ Telugu inscriptions of Velanati chief Kulothunga Rajendra Choda, who ruled from Chandolu near Bapatla in Guntur district and Kumara Hamvira Deva Mahapatrulu, a Gajapati king, is found in a neglected state at Enikepadu village on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

The inscription was rediscovered by E. Sivanagi Reddy, CEO, The Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA), on Wednesday during his survey as part of the ‘Preserve Heritage for Posterity’ drive launched by the CCVA. The ancient monument was left uncared for on a street behind the Ramalayam of the village, five km from the Eluru-Vijayawada National Highway.

According to Mr. Reddy, the first part of the inscription records gifting of Venekepadu village to god Rajanarayana of Bezawada by Kulothunga Rajendra Choda in 1164 AD, and below it is another inscription of Kumara Hamvira Deva Mahapatrulu, son of Kapileswara Gajapati, founder of the Gajapati dynasty of now Odisha, which records gifting of the same village to the temple authorities and Kesarapalli (Kesaripadu) village towards the salaries (jitavarthanas) of the temple servants viz., sthalakaranams, village karanam, natyacharya, musicians and priests. This inscription dating back to 1470 AD refers to Bezawada, the then name of Vijayawada and Venekepadu, present day Enikepadu. The inscription, which originally stood in the Rama temple, was shifted to the roadside 50 years ago, to facilitate construction of a kalyana mandapam, according to Rachamallu Purnachandra Rao, the trustee, Agnihotram Venkata Marutirama, priest, and Garapati Purnachandra Rao, also resident and the eye witnesses of the event.

Dr. Reddy has appealed to the departments of Archaeology and Museums and Endowments to protect the inscription of historical importance for posterity.