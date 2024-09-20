ADVERTISEMENT

Infrastructure & Investments Department told to draft a comprehensive City Gas Distribution Policy

Published - September 20, 2024 01:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

S. Suresh Kumar directs drafting of City Gas Distribution Policy to enhance operations and meet growing energy demand

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Secretary (Infrastructure & Investments) S. Suresh Kumar instructed the department to draft a comprehensive City Gas Distribution Policy aimed at streamlining the operations, encouraging investments, and facilitating overall expansion of the gas network across the State. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a review meeting with City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies at the Secretariat on Thursday, Mr. Suresh Kumar emphasised the importance of ensuring the timely achievement of targets, and that uninterrupted supply of gas was critical for both domestic and commercial consumers. 

He urged the companies to expedite their efforts to meet the State’s growing demand for clean energy.

Senior executives from Godavari Gas Limited (GGPL), AG&P Pratham, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Megha City Gas Distribution Pvt. Ltd. and Bhagyanagar Gas raised concerns related to infrastructure challenges and procedural hurdles in the distribution process. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In his reply, Mr. Suresh Kumar assured the companies that the government would sort out all issues promptly. A.P. Gas Infrastructure Corporation MD Dinesh Kumar and other senior officers were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US