Infrastructure & Investments Department told to draft a comprehensive City Gas Distribution Policy

Secretary (Infrastructure & Investments) S. Suresh Kumar instructed the department to draft a comprehensive City Gas Distribution Policy aimed at streamlining the operations, encouraging investments, and facilitating overall expansion of the gas network across the State.

Addressing a review meeting with City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies at the Secretariat on Thursday, Mr. Suresh Kumar emphasised the importance of ensuring the timely achievement of targets, and that uninterrupted supply of gas was critical for both domestic and commercial consumers.

He urged the companies to expedite their efforts to meet the State’s growing demand for clean energy.

Senior executives from Godavari Gas Limited (GGPL), AG&P Pratham, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Megha City Gas Distribution Pvt. Ltd. and Bhagyanagar Gas raised concerns related to infrastructure challenges and procedural hurdles in the distribution process.

In his reply, Mr. Suresh Kumar assured the companies that the government would sort out all issues promptly. A.P. Gas Infrastructure Corporation MD Dinesh Kumar and other senior officers were present.

