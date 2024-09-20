GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Infrastructure & Investments Department told to draft a comprehensive City Gas Distribution Policy

S. Suresh Kumar directs drafting of City Gas Distribution Policy to enhance operations and meet growing energy demand

Published - September 20, 2024 01:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Secretary (Infrastructure & Investments) S. Suresh Kumar instructed the department to draft a comprehensive City Gas Distribution Policy aimed at streamlining the operations, encouraging investments, and facilitating overall expansion of the gas network across the State. 

Addressing a review meeting with City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies at the Secretariat on Thursday, Mr. Suresh Kumar emphasised the importance of ensuring the timely achievement of targets, and that uninterrupted supply of gas was critical for both domestic and commercial consumers. 

He urged the companies to expedite their efforts to meet the State’s growing demand for clean energy.

Senior executives from Godavari Gas Limited (GGPL), AG&P Pratham, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Megha City Gas Distribution Pvt. Ltd. and Bhagyanagar Gas raised concerns related to infrastructure challenges and procedural hurdles in the distribution process. 

In his reply, Mr. Suresh Kumar assured the companies that the government would sort out all issues promptly. A.P. Gas Infrastructure Corporation MD Dinesh Kumar and other senior officers were present.

Published - September 20, 2024 01:07 pm IST

Related Topics

Vijayawada / investments / natural gas

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.