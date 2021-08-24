Industrialist murder case: Koganti Satyam taken into custody From Bengaluru

Vijayawada

24 August 2021 11:45 IST

The Central Zone police, probing industrialist Karanam Rahul’s murder case, have reportedly taken another suspect, Koganti Satyam, into custody from Karnataka.

The young businessman and industrialist, Mr. Rahul (30), was found dead in his car in the city on August 18. He had co-founded Zixin Cylinders Private Limited at G. Konduru mandal in Krishna district with a few partners.

Police, who altered the missing case into Section 302 IPC (murder), earlier took a few suspects, including Mr. Rahul’s partner, Korada Vijaya Kumar, vehicle driver and others, into custody. They booked a case against five persons, including Vijaya Kumar, Satyam and three women, in connection with the murder.

Police reportedly took Satyam into custody in Bengaluru and produced him in a local court. He was being brought to Vijayawada on Prisoner Transit (PT) warrant on Tuesday.

Investigation officers suspect that Mr. Rahul was killed due to some financial disputes. However, they are also probing the case from other angles. The police collected the call data of the mobile phones of the suspects.

“We questioned more than 15 persons in the case so far. Financial matters were said to be the reason for the killing. However, we are trying to find out why the industrialist was murdered and are trying to collect scientific and technical evidence in the case,” a police officer, probing the case, said.