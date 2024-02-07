India’s largest theatre festival comes to Vijayawada

February 07, 2024 08:45 am | Updated 08:45 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

National School of Drama (NSD)‘s theatre festival, Bharat Rang Mahotsav, reached Vijayawada on Tuesday where the first play to be enacted was ‘Mai Ri Main Ka se Kahoon’, based on noted writer Vijaydan Dheta’s ‘Duvidha’.

Participating as chief guest of the programme being organised at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, city Central Constituency MLA Malladi Vishnu said it was a matter of pride that Vijayawada was one of the 15 cities in the country where the NSD was organising the festival.

“During the next five days till February 11, people in the city will get to watch a play that brings stories from different languages and regions throwing light on the cultures, issues and themes,” he said, before felicitating Sahitya Akademi Secretary K. Sreenivasarao and faculty from the National School of Drama, New Delhi.

The 21-day national festival, which began on February 1, features over 150 plays along with workshops and discussions. The theme of the festival, in its 25th year, is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Vande Bharangam’, a celebration of the unity of artistes and working towards social harmony.

‘Mai Ri Main Ka se Kahoon’, enacted by NSD Repertory Company and directed by Ajay Kumar, describes the journey of a woman from the threshold of her parental home to the crematorium and sheds light on the constraints imposed by societal expectations at every stage of a woman’s life.

The other plays to be enacted in the next five days are: Gadayuddha (Kannada) on February 7, Endgame (English) on February 8, Khona (Bengali) on February 9, Kahan Kabir (Hindi) on February 10, Ayodhya Kaanda (Kannada) on February 11.

