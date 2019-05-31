In his first order, Jagan hikes old age pension

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy increased the pension for the elderly from the current ₹2,000 a month to ₹3,000 in phases over four years.

This is the first file he signed after being sworn in as Chief Minister a little after noon at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here on Thursday.

Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan administered the oath to Mr. Jagan.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and DMK president M.K. Stalin attended the ceremony.

Speaking to the newly elected YSR Congress Party MLAs, MPs, activists and sympathisers after being sworn in, Mr. Jagan said the implementation of the ‘Navaratnas’ — nine welfare measures announced in the party manifesto — was the top priority of his government.

He said parties should go for the next election on the basis of how election promises were implemented.

Jobless to be hired

As part of the implementation of the ‘Navaratnas’, Mr. Jagan announced that four lakh jobless youth would be recruited as volunteers to door deliver these schemes by August 15.

One volunteer would be hired for every 50 households and they would be paid ₹5,000 a month until they got a better job, he said.