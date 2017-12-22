Improve skills using govt. scheme, youth told

Minister for Sports and Youth Services Kollu Ravindra on Thursday exhorted educated unemployed youth to make use of the “Assistance to Unemployed Youth’ scheme and upgrade their skills to meet the expectations of the industry.

Speaking at a workshop organised at the P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Sciences, he said the youth should realise their strengths and, apart from seeking employment, they should aim to become entrepreneurs and provide jobs to others. The government allocated ₹500 crore for the scheme and its main objective was to impart skills that would help youth find placements in new industrial units coming up.

ZP Chairperson Gadde Anuradha said youth would be trained in soft skills, communication skills and spoken English so as to help them get placed in multinational companies and corporate sector.

Singer Ghazal Srinivas, amidst songs, exhorted youth to evince interest in learning new things. “This attitude will make you prepared to face life in a positive manner,” he said.

TDP youth leader Devineni Avinash and others took part in the workshop.