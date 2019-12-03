Implement ‘Zero FIR’ strictly, DIG tells staff

Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Eluru Range, A.S. Khan on Tuesday directed the police officials to strictly implement the ‘Zero FIR’ and address the problem of the people.

Mr. Khan inspected the existing system and technology being adopted by the police to rescue the women in trouble by responding to their grievances apart from preventing violence against them in the wake of recent rape and murder of a veterinarian on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

“The two-year training for the officials (Sub Inspectors) clearly focuses on the Zero FIR procedure and they should implement it. Jurisdiction has not been an issue in addressing any grievance by registering the Zero FIR. No conflict would arise in the Zero FIR case in the later stage of the investigation and the trial in court,” stated Mr. Khan.

Speaking to newsmen during the inspection, Mr. Khan said; “We are preparing ourselves to strengthen the existing system and emergency response system that come to rescue the women in trouble 24x7. Plan is also being chalked out to increase the number of women police personnel in the Eluru range.”

Cases verified

The DIG, accompanied by Bandar DSP Mehaboob Basha, verified the cases pertaining to crime against women and children, sexual assault and its status during the inspection at Robertson Police station and other stations in the Bandar Division.

Mr. Khan said: “SHE teams, Shakthi teams and CCTV Surveillance system coupled with the internal intelligence system are few mechanisms that are being used to address the violence against women and children in recent years.”

Ms. Khan reiterated that investigation in the matrimonial cheating cases would take a long time, given the technical aspects involved in such cases.