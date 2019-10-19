‘Implement welfare schemes for safai karamcharis’

Chairman of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Manhar Valji Bhai Zala on Friday said the government must pay an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh in the event of the death of a safai karamchari (sanitation worker) while discharging his/her duty.

Addressing the media after reviewing the condition of the safai karamcharis and the welfare measures being implemented for them with the district-level heads of various departments at the Secretariat, Mr. Zala said he had gone around Vijayawada, Guntur and a few other areas in the last couple of days as part of his visit to various States to assess implementation of welfare schemes for the workers.

He said he had asked the government to give representation to non-government and voluntary organisations also in the proposed State-level monitoring committee.

After observing that of the total 15,097 posts sanctioned, only 7,976 workers were permanent employees, he said he had asked the authorities concerned to regularise the services of the remaining 7,121 workers also.

As per the norms stipulated by the Supreme Court, 1,982 safai karamcharis had been identified who were entitled to rehabilitation and medical check-ups besides training in use of latest machinery to discharge their duties. The Government had been asked to do the needful in this regard, he said.

Referring to the ₹10 lakh ex gratia, he said only seven of the 11 workers who died on duty in the past, were paid the money and the State must immediately pay the amount to the kin of the remaining deceased workers.

Facilities

Besides housing facility to them and education to their children, the government should also create awareness among them to make use of the Life Insurance policy by paying a premium of ₹12.

As many as 113 posts were to be filled with candidates on compassionate ground and the government had been asked to do it at the earliest, he added.

Mr. Zala stressed the need for promotions for the workers and other facilities and said in addition to the State-level monitoring committee, the government should also constitute district-level and block-level panels for effective implementation of the welfare measures designed to uplift the community.