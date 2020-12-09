IMA opposes surgeries by Ayurveda doctors

Hospitals to suspend outpatient services on December 11

Members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Vijayawada Chapter, staged a protest on the IMA office premises on Eluru Road opposing the Centre’s decision permitting Ayurveda practitioners to perform surgeries.

They also announced that they would observe bandh on December 11 in protest against the Centre's decision. All the private hospitals associated with IMA would suspend outpatient services from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, COVID-related cases would be considered.

Protest staged

The protests led by IMA city president P.V. Madhusudhan Sharma, general secretary Tummala Karthik and others saw the participation of several doctors from the district. Speaking on the occasion Dr. Sharma said IMA condemned the decision of the Centre and would continue its fight till it was withdrawn.

Former IMA national president G. Samaram said the decision to allow Ayurveda doctors to perform surgery was unreasonable.

He said that decision would put patients as well as the profession in risk.