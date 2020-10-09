IIT Tirupati to host live JEE Open House session today

The Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IITTP) will host a live JEE Open House session with Director of the institute K.N. Satyanarayana at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

With the JEE Advanced results announced and registrations already starting, the virtual interactive session, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, is aimed at guiding the JEE Advanced qualified students and their parents about different engineering branches available at the IIT Tirupati and campus development and also to help them understand the IIT system better.

A statement released by the institute on Friday said the participants would be able to interact with Prof. Satyanarayana and the Deans of Academic Affairs and Student Affairs. They will also get insight into educational innovations by IITTP since its inception.

The session will mainly focus on the institute’s undergraduate curriculum, including dual degrees, policy for branch change and Career Development Services (CDS) provided by the institute, hostel infrastructure health centre facilities and other student-centric initiatives.

Interested students and their parents can join the session by using the link provided by the institute website https://www.iittp.ac.in.