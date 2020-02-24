IIIT officials reviewsecurity on the campus

VIJAYAWADA

24 February 2020 01:07 IST

Video clip of a boy’s entry into girls’ hostel created a flutter

Officials of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Nuzvid IIIT, on Sunday, conducted an emergency meeting with the deans, hostel in-charges and faculty and discussed the safety of students on the campus.

RGUKT Chancellor, director and other officers enquired about security in the college and on the entry of a boy into the girls’ hostel on the campus a few days ago.

Staff grilled

Director S.S.S. V. Gopala Raju quizzed the staff who and the security personnel who were on duty at the hostel. They also sought to know the identity of the persons who took video of the boy and the girl inside the locked room and the duo being taken into custody.

Prof. Raju sought to know from the security personnel and the staff as to how the video was shared with others, and subsequently posted on social media.

The university officials visited the dormitories and reviewed the security. They directed the staff to be alert and prevent any mischief of the students on the campus.

Counselling

Meanwhile, officials of the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) department visited the campus and generally enquired with the university officials about the welfare of the students and counselling given to them.

Nuzvid Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Jaya Lakshmi, who interacted with the deans and the faculty, said the WD&CW department would provide counselling to the students and conduct awareness programmes on the campus soon.