IGMC Stadium being spruced up for R-Day

VIJAYAWADA

25 January 2021 06:18 IST

Celebrations to be on a low key this year due to COVID-19 protocol

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Republic Day celebrations are being scaled down this year, according to Principal Secretary (political) Praveen Praksash.

Mr. Praveen Prakash, along with Krishna District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz and other officials, visited the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium, the venue of the celebrations, and reviewed arrangements.

Rehearsals complete

He said unlike in the past when a crowd of nearly 10,000 people gathered at the stadium to be part of the celebrations, this year only 1,500-2,000 people would be allowed. Final rehearsals of the police parade and other programmes were completed, arrangements at the dais and other places were nearing completion. The parade and the tableaux exhibiting the rich flavours of the State would be the highlights of the event. The number of people present in each tableau was being reduced from 10 to four this year, he said, adding that wearing of masks was mandatory and hand sanitisers would be made available at the venue.

Mr. Praveen Prakash said even at the national level celebrations in Delhi, a tableau from Andhra Pradesh would be part of the 15 tableaux invited from as many States, reduced from the usual 35 exhibits. He said the State was hopeful that its exhibit at the celebrations would bag a prize this year also.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will give a message to the people of the State at the programme to be attended by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and others.

Mr. Imtiaz said that the progress achieved by various government departments would reflect in their tableaux on R-Day.

Municipal Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh, Joint Collector (development) L. Sivasankar, Joint Collector (welfare) K. Mohan Kumar were present.