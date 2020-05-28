IAS Officer T.K. Rama Mani passes away

GUNTUR

28 May 2020 23:31 IST

T.K Rama Mani, a 2010 batch IAS Officer, died here on Thursday. Ms. Rama had served as Secretary to Commissioner of Commercial Taxes before being posted to GAD recently. The officer was admitted to GGH after complaining of fever on Thursday morning, and died in the afternoon.

Principal Secretary , Praveen Prakash, and senior IAS officer Peeyush Kumar visited the GGH and paid their respects. District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar was present.

Expressing shock at her sudden demise, the Collector said that Ms. Rama had been known as a dedicated and hardworking officer in her service.

