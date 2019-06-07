Vijayawada

IAS officer Nagulapalli Srikant assumes office

Nagulapalli Srikant taking charge as Secretary (Energy) and AP-Transco CMD from K. Vijayanand at Vidyut Soudha in Vijayawada on Thursday.

IAS officer Nagulapalli Srikant has assumed charge as Secretary for Energy Department and Chairman and Managing Director of AP-Transco at Vidyut Soudha here on Thursday.

On the occasion, Mr. Srikant said consumers would be given the top priority and he would strive to provide the best services to them. He observed that Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on providing a reliable power supply to consumers and nine hours day time supply to the agriculture sector.

Outgoing CMD K. Vijayanand, Joint Managing Director (Vigilance and Security) P. Umapathi, advisor for power sector K. Ranganadham, Directors (Grid and Transmission Management) Y. Adam and AP-Genco Director (HR) B.A. Mohana Rao congratulated Mr. Srikant on taking up the new role.

