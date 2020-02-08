Vijayawada

I-T raids on TDP leaders continue

Media personnel waiting outside the apartment in which I-T raids were conducted in Vijayawada on Friday.

Media personnel waiting outside the apartment in which I-T raids were conducted in Vijayawada on Friday.  

Raids were conducted on an apartment in Vijayawada and other places in both the States. The officials reportedly confiscated some documents and seized some cash too.

Officials of the Income-Tax (I-T) Department continued raids on the houses of TDP leaders and the officials who worked during the TDP regime in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Friday.

Police cordoned off the areas and prevented the entry of media and any other persons into the building in which searches were conducted.

Searches were also conducted on business establishments being run by the close associates of some TDP leaders and their family members, it is said.

