‘Huge sand stocks built up in East Godavari’

KAKINADA

22 July 2020 09:03 IST

No impact on supply due to rains

East Godavari Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha on Tuesday said 16 lakh tonnes of sand has been stored at 12 stock points to ensure uninterrupted supply during the monsoon season.

In a videoconference with newsmen, Mr. Lakshmisha said that sand is being supplied within three to five days of orders being placed across the district. “Consumers can book the order through Village/Ward Secretariats every day except Sunday. There is no impact on the supply system due to the rains,” he added.

“All arrangements have been made to guarantee the supply of sand for individuals, apart from accepting bulk orders, which is meant for developmental works,” the Joint Collector said.

Mr. Lakshmisha said a total of 150 cases have been registered by the Sand Enforcement Bureau against those who illegally diverted sand.