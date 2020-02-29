Housing scheme: CS reviews land position

VIJAYAWADA

29 February 2020 04:52 IST

Officials asked to speed up process

Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney on Friday asked officials to speed up the process of identifying and procuring land to be distributed to 25 lakh beneficiaries by Ugadi.

Race against time

Ms. Sawhney reviewed the progress made in the land-pooling task in Krishna, Guntur and East and West Godavari districts with the respective district Collectors and officials of the Revenue Department, at her office.

Reminding them that there was less than a month time for the proposed distribution of land to the poor, she said the officials should not delay procurement of government land identified for the purpose and, wherever needed, they should identify land and start the procedure for their procurement.

Earlier, Muralidhar Reddy, I. Samuel Anand Kumar and Madhavilatha, Collectors of East Godavari and Guntur and Joint Collector of Krishna districts respectively, informed Ms. Sawhney about the availability of land in their respective jurisdictions.